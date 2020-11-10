Thanksgiving Dinner: Take-Out and Dine-In Options Around The QC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Are you looking for a delicious meal to share with the family without spending all your time in the kitchen? Check out these local restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout and dine-in options.
North Carolina:
Enjoy delicious sides and desserts from Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen! Most items will serve 6-8 people. Reheat instructions will be available. The pre-order deadline is Friday, November 20th at 4:00 pm. You can pick up your orders: Tuesday, November 24th, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm and Wednesday, November 25th, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.
Here’s a look at the menu:
- Mashed Sweet Potatoes Goat Cheese, Maple-Pecan Crumble GF, VT
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts House Made Bacon & Date-Shallot Jam GF
- Green Bean Casserole Mushroom Duxelles, Crispy Shallots GF, VT
- Roasted Broccoli Lemon & Herb Gremolata, Crispy Prosciutto GF
- Glazed Carrots Orange-Ginger Glaze GF, V
- Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Herbs, Cranberries, Shaved Parmesan GF V
- Classic Stuffing Corn Bread, Sage, Roasted Vegetable Stock VT
- Cranberry Sauce Oranges, Apples, Thyme (serves 4-6) GF V
- Great Gravy Roasted Turkey Stock, Herbs (GF available)
- Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (8) Whipped Herb Butter & Honey Butter VT
- Pecan Pie Bourbon, Chocolate VT
- Pumpkin Pie Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream VT
Notes: GF = Gluten Free. VT = Vegetarian. V = Vegan.
You can place your orders, here!
Your Thanksgiving orders for Copain Gatherings need to be placed by November 21st. You’ll be able to pickup your order by November 23rd - 25th. You can order online, here!
Order online: https://copaingatherings.com/collections/bakery/holiday
Appetizers:
- Pickled Shrimp Cocktail $55
- Smoked Whitefish Pate, Copain Crackers $25
- Citrus Cured Salmon, Crème Fraiche, Caviar, Blini $50
- Hanger Steak Tartare, Chive, Caper, Toasted Baguette $35
- Country Ham Biscuits with Apple Butter $25
- Roasted Beet Salad, Pistachio, Chevre $25
- Local Mesclun Salad, Apple, Walnut, Cider Vinaigrette $38
- Pumpkin Bisque with Crème Fraiche and Toasted Seeds White Bean Chicken Chili $25/qt
- Charcuterie and Cheese Platter $75
- Southern Cheese Board $55
- Crab Dip - $25
- Smoked Onion Dip and Lavash - $15
Protein Platters
- Smoked Turkey Breast, Herb Gravy $65
- Beef Tenderloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish $120
- Joyce Farms Ham, Seared Salmon, Dill Yogurt, Cucumber Salad $80
- Joyce Farms Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken with Jus $45
- Veal & Ricotta Meat Balls $45
- Joyce Farms Chicken and Anson Mills Rice Casserole $45
Sides
- Roasted Carrots with Tahini and Pomegranate Seeds $20
- Sweet Potato Casserole, pecan Crumble $25
- Au Gratin Potatoes $28
- Smashed Skin On Yukon Gold Potatoes $25
- Roasted Green Beans, Brown Butter, Lemon $20
- Wood Fired Brussel Sprouts $24
- Copain Bakery Stuffing $20
- Bourbon Braised Collard Greens $24
- Carolina Gold Rice Salad, Cranberries and Citrus Vinaigrette $20
- Cranberry Sauce $10
- Turkey Gravy $10
Breakfast
- Croissant 1⁄2 dz or Dozen
- Smoked salmon, cucumber salad
- Breakfast Frittata
- Cinnamon Rolls 1⁄2 dz or Dozen
- Yogurt Parfait
- Assorted Muffin 1⁄2 dz
Breads
- 1dz Dinner Rolls
- Baguette
- Copain Country Boule
- Copain Country Rye
Sweets
- Apple Crumb Pie
- Pecan Pie
- Pumpkin Pie
- 8″ coconut cake
- Lemon Tart with Meringue
- Assorted 2″ Petite Tarts
- 1 dozen Hazelnut Profiteroles
- Decorated Sugar Cookies (Christmas only)
Earl’s Grocery is offering a special holiday feast with all the fixings, sides, and desserts! Most of the dishes serve 4 people. You can place an order by calling the store at 704-333-2757 or by emailing vittles@earlsgrocery.com.
Meat:
- Grade AAA spice-rubbed beef tenderloin
- Spiral hams
- Uncooked whole turkeys
Sides
- Sourdough bread pudding
- Sweet potato souffle
- Green bean casserole
- Whipped potatoes
- Roasted vegetables
- Bacon-wrapped figs
- Goat cheese cornbread
Salads
- Spinach salad
- Harvest salad
Fixings
- Brandy spiked turkey gravy
- Fresh cranberry sauce
Additions
- Orange currant compound butter
- Umami compound butter
Desserts
- Pumpkin pie
- Apple pie
- Berry Cobbler
The full menu can be found at www.earlsgrocery.com
Fine & Fettle are offering a Thanksgiving meal available for Dine-In, Take-Out, & Curbside Pick-Up. This delicious meal will be available all day, from 11:00 am - 10:00 pm. If you’d like to dine-in, you can make a reservation, here! If you’d like take-out or curbside pick-up, be sure to order by November 21st. You’ll need to email Daniel.Lydia@Hilton.com to reserve your order.
Thanksgiving Pre-fixe
- Roasted Turkey Breast ($35): Cranberry Chutney, Choice of Two Sides, One Dessert.
- Porchetta ($35): Cranberry Chutney, Choice of Two Sides, One Dessert.
Sides
- Mashed Sweet Potato Casserole
- Potatoes & Gravy
- Herbed Dressing
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Collard Greens
- Honey Glazed Carrots.
Desserts
- Pecan Pie
- Pumpkin Pie
- Apple Cobbler and House Vanilla Ice Cream.
Thanksgiving pre-order family meals
- 4 – 6 people ($75): One Protein, Two Sides, One Dessert.
- 6 – 8 people ($100): One Protein, Four Sides, Two Desserts.
- 8 – 10 people ($125): Two Turkey Breasts, Two Porchetta, Six Sides, Two Desserts.
- 10 – 12 people ($150): Three Turkey Breasts or Three Porchetta, Six Sides, Three Desserts.
Harper’s South Park is helping take the load off on Thanksgiving Day! Call 704.366.6688 to reserve your Thanksgiving Dinner by Sunday, November 22. Pick your order up on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 26th, from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm.
Turkey:
- Farm Fresh Whole Turkey Hens | Avg Turkey is 12-14lbs
- Serves up to 5-6 people
- Please select one preparation: Traditional Southern Roasted or Cajun Seasoned & Deep Fried
- Served with 1 pint of gravy and cranberry chutney
- $60
Harper’s Signature Scratch Sides
Small | $12 | serves 4-5 people
Large | $24 | Serves up to 12 people
- Cornbread Stuffing
- Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes
- Squash Casserole
- Southern Green Beans
- Mac and Cheese
- Grilled Asparagus
- Turkey Gravy
- Cranberry Chutney
The Dessert
Classic Pies | $18 each |Serves 6-8
- Harper’s Apple Pie
- Chocolate Pecan Pie
Harper’s is also providing a dine-in option. The feast will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020! The restaurant will be open from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm. The cost is $32.95 for adults. Children 12 and under are $15. Harper’s does recommend booking a reservation.
Menu:
Hand Carved Options - please select two
- Slow Roasted Turkey Breast
- Brown Sugar Honey Baked Ham
- ‘The Best’ Prime Rib
Harper’s Homemade Sides - please select three | extra sides are $4 each
- Cornbread Stuffing
- Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes & Gravy
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Squash Casserole
- Southern Style Green Beans
- House Salad with choice of dressing
Turkey Day Desserts - please select one
- Southern Pecan Pie | vanilla bean ice cream - chocolate sauce & Caramel Sauce
- Signature Apple Crisp | walnuts & vanilla bean ice cream
All meals are served with warm cornbread, whipped honey butter, cranberry citrus chutney, and extra gravy available upon request.
Enjoy a delicious take-out Thanksgiving meal from Mimosa Grill! The meal includes two appetizer selections, salad, and bread, prepared uncooked turkey breast, pit-smoked ham, four side choices along with traditional gravy & cranberry chutney for $195. This meal will feed 4-5 people. You have until Sunday, November 22 to place your order. Orders will be available for touchless curbside pick-up on Wednesday, November 25th, or Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26th. Call 704.343.0700 to place your order.
Getting Started - Choose two | additional choices +$15 ea
- Old Bay Crab Cakes w. perfect remoulade
- Deviled Eggs w. crispy quinoa & candied bacon
- Country Ham Biscuits w. pimento cheese
- Shrimp Cocktail w. citrus cocktail sauce
Salad & Bread for the Table
- Carolina Mixed Green Salad w. autumn veggies, lemon vinaigrette, and buttermilk dressing
- Hearth Baked Rolls w. honey butter & sea salt
Center of Attention!
All of the turkeys are brined, seasoned, and resting on veggies in a roasting pan ready to be roasted on thanksgiving day. All Turkeys are rubbed under the skin with citrus butter, to ensure a moist turkey on turkey day. All meals come complete with handwritten instructions on roasting your turkey and reheating your sides.
- Bone-In Turkey Breast with turkey gravy & cranberry citrus relish
- Hand Sliced Pit Smoked Ham with cider glaze and grilled pineapple
Need extra gravy or cranberry chutney? 16oz portions are available +$8
- Supplement a WHOLE Ashley Farm’s Naked Turkey +$55
- 10-12 pound average uncooked turkey
- larger turkeys are available, please inquire about 16-20 and 20+ pound turkey
- You can also get a *Cooked turkey for Thanksgiving Day pickup from 9:00 am-10:00 am (an additional $45 cooking fee applies*)
Mimosa Grill’s Signature Sides - includes FOUR choices, extra side choices +$9
- Green bean casserole w. mushrooms & crispy onions
- Celery root & apple slaw w. whole grain mustard & lemon
- Mashed red potatoes w. sweet cream butter & roasted garlic
- Old fashioned squash casserole w. ritz cracker crust
- Southern braised collard greens w. apple cider & honey
- Mimosa’s signature macaroni & cheese w. ritz crackers
- Cornbread stuffing w. jalapeno & cheddar
Desserts - includes 1 | additional pies +$25
Whole 8′' Handmade Thanksgiving Pies
- Autumn Apple & Caramel Pie
- Signature Chocolate Pecan Pie
Noble Smoke’s Thanksgiving dinner package feeds 4-6 people and costs $160. Place orders by Saturday, November 21st at 8:00 pm for pick up on Wednesday, November 25th. Order at noblesmokebarbecue.com.
- One 4 lb. Smoked Turkey Breast
- One Quart of White Slaw, Red Slaw, or Cranberry Sauce
- Three Quarts of Hot Sides (Your Choice)
Sides:
- Mac & Cheese
- Brussels Sprouts
- Green Beans
- Collard Greens
- Succotash
- Field Peas
- Stewed Squash
- Butterbeans
Place orders by Saturday, November 21 at 8 pm for pick up on Wednesday, November 25. Order at noblesmokebarbecue.com.
- Sea Level NC is offering Thanksgiving Ordering this year!
- The order features Turkey confit, Brasstown Beef Tenderloin, classic sides, and seafood trimmings.
- You can also add other favorites like Green Bean Casserole and Sweet Potatoes, or add a unique dish like East Coast Shrimp Cocktail, Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese, or Oyster Stuffin'.
- The restaurant will be taking orders up until Sunday, November 22nd at noon with easy curbside pick-up on Tuesday, November 24th and Wednesday, November 25th.
- Check this out, ALL orders include a complimentary house-made cranberry jelly AND $15 gift certificate good at Sea Level, and The Waterman.
- Order your Thanksgiving meal, here!
Two fun ways to incorporate cookies into Thanksgiving because why not?
The Stanley will be offering the following for pick up on Wednesday, November 25, during service hours (5 PM to 9 PM). Each pie is $20.00 and can be cut into 8 pieces.
- Traditional pecan pie with whipped vanilla-bourbon cream
- Apple pie with crumb topping
- Pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream
Order must be placed by Sunday, November 22, at 3pm - orders taken via phone 980-299-2741 or email info@thestanleyclt.com
Pre-order your Thanksgiving spread from Your Mom’s Donuts/ Your Mom’s Bazaar!
From Joyce Farms Turkeys (naked or black) to scones to bread to stuffing to donuts (of course), they’ve got you covered.Thanksgiving orders will be available for pickup Tuesday 11/24 and Wednesday 11/25 from their Matthews, Park Rd, and Davidson (Bazaar) locations, from open until noon. Please choose your preferred date and location as one of our “shipping options” during checkout.
*As turkey weights will vary, they are currently only taking deposits on birds purchased during the preorder. They will follow up with the remaining balance shortly before or at pickup. If you have a weight preference please add it in the notes section during checkout and they will do our best to honor your request!
South Carolina:
Cupcrazed is now taking orders for their holiday sweets! You can pre-orders early on November 18th for early bird pricing on pies, cheesecakes, and a few other holiday sweets. To place your order please email orders@cupcrazed.com or call 803.396.8372. Orders will be available for pickup on Tuesday, November 24 from 9:00 am-7:00 pm and Wednesday, November 25 from 9:00 am-12:00 pm.
Cupcakes
$25 per dozen (GF upon request)
Flavors:
- Pumpkin Spice (2)
- Triple Salted Caramel (2)
- Butter Pecan (2)
- Carrot Cake (2)
- Triple Chocolate (2)
- Red Velvet (2)
- Reese’s
*no substitutions
Pies
$15 per pie
- Peanut Butter Pie (GF)
- Apple Pie
- Pumpkin Pie
- Pecan Pie
Cakes
6 inch $25 & 8 inch $35 - *both three layers
- Pumpkin Spice Cake
- Triple Salted Cake
- Chai Spice Cake
- Death By Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake
$35
- Traditional
- Pumpkin Spice
- Salted Caramel
Morning Pastry Box
$25
- 4 cinnamon rolls
- 4 scones ( cranberry or pecan)
Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
- 6- $15
- 12 - $25
** Orders cannot be placed via social media direct messages
- Flipside Cafe will be hosting its Thanksgiving Feast 2020.
- Thursday, November 26th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Call 803-324-3547 to reserve a table or schedule a pick-up time for your family.
- Smoked Turkey Breast and Your Choice of a Legal Remedy Six-Pack of Beer
- $69.95 pre-orders only. Order online or in-person at Legal Remedy Brewing.
- Quantities are limited.
Dine-in:
3 courses $38
Starters:
- Crispy calamari seasoned flour, hot cherry peppers, chipotle aioli, charred lemon
- Meatballs mozzarella-stuffed, Pomodoro, basil pesto, parmesan, purple basil
- Crab cake napa cabbage slaw, lemon pepper aioli, chili oil
- Napa salad mixed greens, kale, Honeycrisp apples, goat cheese, drunken cranberries, pickled onions,
- Toasted almonds, bacon & apple vinaigrette
- Caesar romaine hearts, preserved lemon butter croutons, parmesan, shaved Piave Vecchio
- Butternut squash bisque whipped mascarpone, herb oil GV
Entrees (choose one)
- Smoked turkey breast roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed haricot verts, giblet gravy,cranberry sauce, house-made stuffing
- Grilled Chilean salmon romanesco, roasted radishes, charred broccolini, parsnip purée, golden raisin & apple chutney
- Berkshire pork chop roasted butternut squash & leek farrotto, roasted brussels sprouts &bacon lardons, bourbon maple glaze
- Braised short rib black garlic red bliss potatoes, charred broccolini, crispy onions, red wine beef jus
- Lobster mac & cheese cavatappi pasta, three cheese blend, lobster meat, lemon-herb gremolata
- Grilled portobello mushroom black garlic red bliss potatoes, roasted tomatoes, charred broccolini, parsnip purée, crispy onions
- Beef tenderloin (+ $8) roasted butternut squash, kale risotto, cranberry port demi
Desserts
- Sweet potato cheesecake gingersnap crust, pecan brittle, cranberry meringue, thyme crème anglaise
- Flourless chocolate cake marshmallow cream, biscotti crumble, pomegranate coulis
Napa Take-out: 3-course dinner for four $140
Call to place your thanksgiving day orders by Sunday, November 22nd at noon. All orders available for pickup thanksgiving day from11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Starter
- Napa salad
Entrée & Sides
- Sliced smoked turkey breast
- Giblet gravy
- House-made stuffing
- Roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- Sautéed haricot verts
- Cranberry sauce
Dessert
- sweet potato cheesecake
- flourless chocolate cake
Additional sides to go
1 quart, $14 each
- Sweet potato casserole
- Mac & cheese
- Roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- Bacon brussels sprouts
- Charred broccolini
- Pumpkin Pie Layer Cake - three fluffy layers of pumpkin cake soaked in pumpkin spice simple syrup, topped and layered with candied Graham cracker. Feeds 12-20.
- Also available for pick-up: yeast dinner rolls (by the dozen), sourdough breads, cinnamon rolls & pumpkin rolls, pecan pie brownies, tropical chicken salad, pimento cheese, and much more!
The Pump House is offering a delicious 3-course meal for $38 on Thanksgiving Day! Call 803-329-8888 to reserve a table.
Small Bites To Start (CHOICE OF ONE)
- Fried Green Tomatoes – cracker meal, pimento cheese, roasted poblano ranch, pepper relish
- Shrimp Cocktail – citrus boiled tiger shrimp, spicy cocktail sauce, Carolina white sauce, lemon
- Lump Crab Cake– red cabbage chow-chow, cajun remoulade, charred lemon
- Crispy Calamari– cornmeal & seasoned flour, cherry peppers, smoked tomato aioli
- Meatballs– ground tenderloin & pork, pimento cheese grits, grape jelly chili sauce, pepper relish
- Carolina Greens – grapes, Honeycrisp apple, pickled onion, bacon, pepitas, champagne vinaigrette
- Local Pumpkin Bisque – slow-roasted spiced pumpkin, sage crème Fraiche, candied pepitas, herb oil
Entrees From The Land And Free, River And Sea (CHOOSE ONE)
- Smoked Turkey – garlic mash, cornbread dressing, haricot verts, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy
- *Pan Seared 6oz Filet – piquillo pepper pesto, Carolina gold rice, haricot verts, bordelaise sauce
- Shrimp & Anson Mills Grits – sweet peppers, tasso ham, creole white wine cream sauce
- *Brined Pork Chop – butternut purée, cranberry Anson mills grits, bacon Brussels, apple bourbon jus
- Springer Mt. Chicken – peach tea brined, spinach and sweet pepper creamy pimento mac
- *Grilled Chilean Salmon – piquillo pepper pesto, dirty rice, charred broccolini, pepper relish
- Fall Vegetable Pasta – broccolini, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, creole cream, cavatappi pasta
Supper’s Over (CHOICE OF ONE)
- Cheerwine Chocolate Cake– cream cheese mouse, caramel, cranberry compote, cocoa nibs
- Pumpkin Cheesecake – cinnamon graham crust, pecan streusel, chantilly, honey & sorghum gastrique
- Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen will be offering take-out Thanksgiving packages on November 26th from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.
- Call 803-396-0285 to reserve your package today, before they run out.
If you’d like your restaurant added to the list, email our Social Media Guru at callie.presley@wbtv.com
