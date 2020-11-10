Silver Alert cancelled for missing Belmont man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing Belmont man Tuesday was cancelled early Wednesday morning.
Timothy Craig Sappenfield was reported missing from Belmont. Police said there was some concern due to a possible cognitive issue.
The Belmont Police Department, Belmont Fire Department, Gaston County Emergency Medical Service, Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services, Dallas Rescue, Stanley Rescue, York County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are involved in the search.
Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m., officials said the Silver Alert for Sappenfield had been cancelled.
No further details were released.
