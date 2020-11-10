Lockdowns lifted in uptown Charlotte after CMPD reports no active shooter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several buildings in uptown Charlotte were put on lockdown Tuesday after unconfirmed reports about a possible shooter in the city.
The alerts began going out just before 12:30 p.m., and seemed to be focused in the areas surrounding the Duke Energy buildings. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police quickly put out a statement that no confirmed reports of an active shooter in the area had been made.
Moments later, CMPD confirmed that a security guard called 911 after someone else reported hearing someone say they had a gun near the 500 block of South Church Street.
“Upon arrival, the security guard advised officers that he never observed anyone with a gun,” CMPD said. “Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone with a firearm or any evidence of a shooting. Officers are continuing to monitor and zone check the area.”
Medic also said they had not received any calls regarding anyone who was shot.
WBTV saw CMPD responding to the building, but it was not a heavy police presence.
A Duke Energy spokesperson had told WBTV that “Police are responding but all Duke Energy buildings are on lockdown due to a potential shooter.”
After police determined there was no shooter, another statement was released:
“Earlier today, we were made aware of a potential threat near a Duke Energy office building in Uptown Charlotte. We followed our protocols to alert employees and locked down our buildings. We contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) who immediately responded. Based on their investigation, our building lockdown has been lifted.”
The statement also advised the public to contact CMPD for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
