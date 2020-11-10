Saluting Cabarrus County Veterans

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each November, Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department partners with students in the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County Keystone Club and the City of Concord to host an event honoring local veterans.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event is a two-part Veterans Day tribute that includes a community watch party, drive-thru event for local veterans and an online Veterans Day playlist that residents can enjoy from anywhere.
Watch party
Tune in to a special televised tribute to Cabarrus County veterans premiering on Wednesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. Watch on CabCo TV (Spectrum Channel 22), the County’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/cabarruscounty) and the County’s Facebook page (facebook.com/cabarruscounty).
The program shares the profiles of four Cabarrus residents: Marine Corps veterans Ruth Brooks, Curtis Clark and Dot Cole, and Army veteran Gary Mallernee. The show also incorporates some traditional elements of the annual ceremony.
Drive-thru event
Local veterans are invited to a drive-thru celebration on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County (247 Spring St., NW, Concord). Members of the community will greet veterans with cheers and thank you signs as they parade through the parking lot. The first 300 veterans will receive appreciation bags filled with cards from local students, and goodies from community partners, chamber members and County departments.
Cab Co Veterans Day Playlist
The Cabarrus County Youth Council has created its own tribute to veterans—a playlist of songs that inspire and celebrate what’s best about our nation. To listen, visit https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ONqHGo4XqDVHxQ9zrjB2L.
Serving veterans amid the pandemicCabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department continued to provide professional and timely assistance to veterans and their family members, free of charge, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Veterans Service office—located 363 Church Street N, Suite 180, Concord—features a food pantry, which provided much-needed help during the pandemic.
The department also changed its service methods to meet the increased needs without interruption.
“We had to limit interactions due to COVID-19 and serve our veterans using technology,” said Cabarrus County Veterans Services Director Tony Miller. “Our doors are now open, but we’ve modified services in the interest of health and safety. Please continue to call our office for services. You’ll get the help you need and we’ll get through this together.”
Accredited Veterans Services Officers help navigate U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs programs and provide free assistance through benefits, such as:
· Compensation
· Veterans pension
· Survivors pension
· Appeals
· Veterans healthcare
· Survivor benefits
· Education
· Home loan guaranty
· Employment
· Transportation
· Adult and aging services
· Senior resources
For more information on the Cabarrus County Veterans Services Office, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/vets or call 704-920-2869.
Cabarrus County Veterans Day closings
Cabarrus County government offices, including the Cabarrus County Government Center, Human Services Center, all library branches, senior centers, Animal Shelter, County Landfill and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will close on Wednesday, November 11.
Cabarrus County parks, including Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Vietnam Veterans, and Rob Wallace and are open on Veterans Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Republic Services curbside garbage and recyclable collections for residents in unincorporated parts of Cabarrus will operate normally.
