Saluting Cabarrus County Veterans

Local veterans are invited to a drive-thru celebration on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County (247 Spring St., NW, Concord). Members of the community will greet veterans with cheers and thank you signs as they parade through the parking lot. The first 300 veterans will receive appreciation bags filled with cards from local students, and goodies from community partners, chamber members and County departments.