Rain risk ramps up midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure stationed off the mid-Atlantic coast, a steady stream of moisture will continue to flow into the Carolinas through the midweek period.
The result will be more clouds today and even a little spotty light rain. Even so, afternoon readings are forecast to inch into the middle 70s again as the clouds may break for a little bit of sun.
A First Alert has been issued for the midweek period, as heavy showers and thunderstorms could disrupt your plans and even lead to flash flooding in some neighborhoods.
Rain chances will kick into high gear tonight as a frontal system approaches from the west and a strong southerly flow keeps the moisture feed pouring in from off the Atlantic. Lows tonight will only fall back into the muggy 60s.
The heaviest rain may taper down to more spotty showers as we move beyond the morning and deeper into Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to return to the middle 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Another round of rain likely returns with the expected frontal passage Wednesday night into Thursday – even some thunder possible – before the front pushes east of the WBTV viewing area early on Friday, taking the bulk of the rain with it.
We’ll hold in the warm 70s both Thursday and Friday and we may even break into some sunshine Friday afternoon.
With the front forecast to push just south/east of the Charlotte region Friday, we should remain dry for the start of Saturday, but our rain chance could increase yet again Saturday night into Sunday as another front heads our way and this time, perhaps pulling moisture from Tropical Storm Eta up with it. Highs over the weekend are forecast to fall back into the more seasonal 60s.
With any luck, we’ll dry out nicely early next week as rain pulls away and the sunshine returns on Monday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
