POLITICO: NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen being considered for Biden cabinet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is being considered for a spot in projected President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, according to a report from POLITICO.
Cohen, who was named to her NC position by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017, is being considered for the federal job as Health and Human Services secretary under the new administration, POLITICO reports, along with two other candidates - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Former U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cohen has become somewhat of a household name for her efforts to help fight the spread of the coronavirus in N.C. She is also an adjunct professor in health policy and management at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Cohen, an internal medicine physician, served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) before being named NCDHHS secretary.
Secretary Cohen has also been recognized a national leader for her work at DHHS and was named “one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare” by “Modern Healthcare” in February 2019.
WBTV reached out to DHHS for a statement about Cohen’s possible consideration, but have not yet received a response.
