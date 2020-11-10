Police seek public’s help finding missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a woman who was last seen in North Charleston.
Officers say they are looking for Samara Ayers Harris, 30, after she was last seen at the Tanger Outlet in North Charleston at around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say Harris was leaving her nursing classes when she was last seen.
CPD is asking anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts to please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty Charleston Police Central detective.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.