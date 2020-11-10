Police seek public’s help finding missing woman

Samara Harris (Source: Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean | November 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 1:46 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a woman who was last seen in North Charleston.

Officers say they are looking for Samara Ayers Harris, 30, after she was last seen at the Tanger Outlet in North Charleston at around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say Harris was leaving her nursing classes when she was last seen.

CPD is asking anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts to please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty Charleston Police Central detective.

