Lenoir Rhyne University moving everything on line as coronavirus surges off campus

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - With coronavirus cases surging in Catawba County, Lenoir Rhyne University officials say they are taking no chances.
On-campus, cases have been low since the semester began in August.
Students and staff were not allowed on campus then without a negative COVID-19 test.
Once on-campus, CDC guidelines were enforced.
The result was just 39 cases this semester with none hospitalized.
Student Olivia Thorn said students did not want to be sent home as many universities across the country did.
“We really knew if we did everything we were told we’d hopefully be able to stay," Thorn said.
It worked.
Now, though, with cases surging off-campus and the semester about to end, officials have decided to put all classes online and allow students to go home.
So far, only 120 of the 800 students in dormitories have opted to leave.
Officials say many are wanting to be isolated in the dorms before going home as a safety measure.
The semester will not end with the Thanksgiving break but students will not be returning to the campus.
All final exams will be conducted online. No one will need to return until the second semester begins in mid-January.
Students returning will once again have to present evidence of a negative coronavirus test.
University President Fred Whitt says officials learned a lot in recent months and will continue to re-evaluate the situation and make adjustments when needed to keep everyone on-campus safe.
