Hallyburton Academy moving to remote learning for two weeks following COVID-19 exposures

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Following multiple positive exposures to COVID-19, Hallyburton Academy in Morganton will transition to remote learning through Plan C instruction until Nov. 19.
According to Burke County Public Schools, the building is closed for cleaning and those exposed have been quarantined or isolated.
Principal Jonathan Clontz notified parents Monday through the SchoolMessenger alert system of the exposures.
The Burke County Health Department has been notified.
Students or staff members who had close contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be notified.
Meals were made available for Hallyburton parents to pick up at Heritage Middle School on Tuesday.
Parents who have questions about their child’s health should contact their doctor or the Burke County Health Department Public Information Line at 828-764-9168.
