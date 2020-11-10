Get ready for plenty of rain!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have been watching Tropical Storm Eta for quite some time now. We will finally start to feel the effects tonight and tomorrow... at least indirectly.
Eta is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.
It should strengthen a bit as it heads north and closer to the Florida coast.
The storm is moving very slowly so it will likely take until this weekend for it to make landfall. By then, it will be much weaker.
Landfall looks to be Sunday morning with wind speeds in the 30s.
For us, showers will move in this evening.
The rain will pick up tonight and we could be looking at steady rain as early as Wednesday morning.
Showers will be likely all through the day and into the night.
There could be pockets of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. The rain should move out for the second half of the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-70s. This will be associated with the circulation around Eta and not really the storm itself.
We should get a break on Friday. There is just a small shower chance with highs in the mid-70s.
The weekend is more up in the air.
One model is keeping us completely dry and another is bringing the remnants of Eta our way.
Obviously, those are opposite solutions. For now, be aware that there is at least the chance for showers the second half of Saturday into the first half of Sunday.
We will be able to fine-tune that more as we have a better handle on the track on Eta. It does look like it will be cooler over the weekend with highs back in the 60s.
Hake it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
