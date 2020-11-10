First Alert: Heavy rain, storms drench Carolinas Wednesday, Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spurts of sunshine will attempt to peak through the clouds this afternoon as highs reach into the mid 70s. Thick clouds will fill back in shortly after sunset.
The increase in cloud cover will be followed by scattered showers through the evening and overnight hours. Pockets of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will spread across area into Wednesday morning with the focus on neighborhoods mainly north of I-85.
A First Alert is in effect for both Wednesday and Thursday as an influx of tropical moisture in from the Atlantic in conjunction with an incoming cold front work together to produce waves of moderate to heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding.
The greatest threat for flooding is focused from the eastern slopes of the southern Appalachians eastward along and north of the I-85 corridor.
High pressure will allow for drier end to the workweek on Friday before a second round of tropical moisture and with periods of heavy rain arrive this weekend, however, the timing and rainfall amounts are dependent on the movement of the remnants of Eta.
While highs and lows will remain above average during this wet streak, temperatures won’t budge much from day to day - ranging between the mid 60 overnight to the mid 70s by the afternoon.
Cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s will try to breakthrough by Friday night after the cold front slips south of the region.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
