Family, four dogs safe after Concord home catches fire

“Concord Fire and Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone of candle safety as holiday and winter months approach,” Concord firefighters say. “According to the NFPA, from ’2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 7,610 home structure fires that were started by candles per year. These fires caused an annual average of 81 deaths, 677 injuries, and $278 million in direct property damage.'”