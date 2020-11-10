Family, four dogs safe after Concord home catches fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was hurt when a Concord home caught fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at a home on Powder Street SW. Five adults and four dogs were able to safely exit the home, firefighters say. Around 50% of the home and family’s belongings were salvaged.
Fire officials are investigating what sparked the flames.
“Concord Fire and Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone of candle safety as holiday and winter months approach,” Concord firefighters say. “According to the NFPA, from ’2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 7,610 home structure fires that were started by candles per year. These fires caused an annual average of 81 deaths, 677 injuries, and $278 million in direct property damage.'”
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
