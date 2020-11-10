Employers Association executive to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the next Power in Partnership (PIP) program will feature Employers Association executive Kenny Colbert. He is a wonderful resource for employers and has practical tips and advice for all businesses. The virtual program is scheduled for Thurs., Nov. 19, 7:30 a.m.
Kenny Colbert is the President & CEO of The Employers Association in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Employers Association is a member-based organization that serves as a knowledgeable and trusted resource to meet the comprehensive human resource and training needs of businesses for over 930 organizations in North and South Carolina. The PIP events will be held the Third Thursday of the Month from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
The rest of the 2020-21 PIP programs include:
- Dec. 17 - Inspirational Speaker
- Jan. 21 - 2021 Economic Outlook Speaker: Christopher Chung, CEO Economic Development Partnership of NC
- Feb. 18 - State Legislative Breakfast
- March 18 - Salute to Agri-business
- April 16 – Healthcare Speaker, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- May 20 - Leadership Speaker: Steve Chandler, Chandler Thinks
The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month. The cost is $99 for members; $225 for non-members.
Please join us for this upcoming program. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Nov. 17 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
