COVID-19 cluster reported on UNC Charlotte baseball team

Cluster notification: A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases (present in the same setting during the same time period -- ex: same shift, same classroom, same physical work area); that is consistent in likely timing of exposure; and has no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (ex: household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting). The University will notify the UNC Charlotte community of known clusters involving employees and students.