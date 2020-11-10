COVID-19 cluster reported on UNC Charlotte baseball team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cluster involving at least eight COVID-19 cases was reported on UNC Charlotte’s baseball team.
UNC Charlotte’s 49ers Athletics Department announced the cluster Tuesday, and said the individuals are in isolation with proper medical care. All baseball activities have been suspended until further notice.
“The positive cases were discovered through self-reporting of symptoms by individuals in the Niner Health Check and regular testing required by Conference USA,” UNC Charlotte officials say.
UNC Charlotte postponed its football game on Saturday after positive COVID-19 tests with the program, the athletics department said. The 49ers were scheduled to play at Middle Tennessee over the weekend.
The athletics department said that a cluster of seven cases of COVID-19 involved student-athletes and staff with the football team.
Below is coronavirus information provided by UNC Charlotte.
Cluster notification: A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases (present in the same setting during the same time period -- ex: same shift, same classroom, same physical work area); that is consistent in likely timing of exposure; and has no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (ex: household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting). The University will notify the UNC Charlotte community of known clusters involving employees and students.
If you think you have COVID-19: Anyone in the UNC Charlotte community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or the Student Health Center and visit the Emergency Management website for additional information about updating the University on their COVID-19 status through the Niner Health Check.
Privacy statement: The University will not broadly communicate details about individual positive cases, consistent with the State Human Resources Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, as well as other privacy considerations. Those who need to know about individual positive cases will be notified during the contact tracing process.
