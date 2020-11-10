City of Kannapolis Development Ordinance update continues

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Planning Department is rewriting and updating the City’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The UDO is the adopted law of the City which regulates land use and form, growth, and development within the City’s zoning and land use jurisdiction. It includes zoning regulations, which divide the city into different zone districts and generally govern the location, size, and type of development in each district, as well as subdivision regulations.
An UDO also establishes the process for reviewing development proposals and includes standards for different aspects of development, like parking, landscaping, the layout of streets and blocks, lighting, signage, building design, and environmental protection.
The current ordinance was last updated in 2000 – 20 years ago. Land development, population growth and other factors have changed during those 20 years. The UDO needs to be comprehensively updated to better implement the City’s recently adopted comprehensive land use plan, Move Kannapolis Forward 2030. In addition, this update project will focus on making the resulting ordinance, which will have a new name - the Kannapolis Development Ordinance (KDO) - internally consistent, modernized, aligned with contemporary zoning and subdivision best practices, and more user-friendly.
The process for updating this comprehensive document began in the fall of 2018 and is expected to be completed in early 2021. A draft of the first section/module of the plan was completed earlier this year. A draft of the second section/module is now available for public review and comment on the City’s website.
Visit https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Planning/UDO-Rewrite to get more information on the UDO update and to review the Module 1 and Module 2 draft documents. Comments and questions may be submitted by December 4th.
For more information or questions contact Zac Gordon, Planning Director, at 704-920-4325 or zgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.
