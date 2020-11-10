City of Kannapolis Development Ordinance update continues

The current ordinance was last updated in 2000 – 20 years ago. Land development, population growth and other factors have changed during those 20 years. The UDO needs to be comprehensively updated to better implement the City’s recently adopted comprehensive land use plan, Move Kannapolis Forward 2030. In addition, this update project will focus on making the resulting ordinance, which will have a new name - the Kannapolis Development Ordinance (KDO) - internally consistent, modernized, aligned with contemporary zoning and subdivision best practices, and more user-friendly.