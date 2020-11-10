Charlotte 49ers announce temporary furloughs for some positions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers Department of Athletics at UNC Charlotte has implemented a temporary 10-day furlough for 48 positions making more $50,000 than annually.
The furlough will last from Nov. 23 through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2021.
“While our athletic program has built reserves to weather a significant portion of the COVID-related financial impact to our operations, we simply cannot sustain the ongoing hits to our revenue stream without affecting our ability to deliver for our programs and student-athletes,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. "We have been in a fortunate position to weather many of these financial hits without resorting to more difficult decisions required by other athletic programs nationwide. We are very proud of our extremely talented coaches and staff and will do everything we can to support them during this time.
“As we attempt to manage through this incredibly unpredictable era in our business, we will continue to monitor and respond responsibly to any future challenges. While decisions affecting people are never easy, I am extremely confident in our team’s ability to persevere through this time.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.