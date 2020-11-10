Cal Cunningham concedes to Sen. Thom Tillis in U.S. Senate race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina marked with controversy, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham has conceded to Sen. Thom Tillis.
“I just called Senator Tillis to congratulate him on winning re-election to a second term in the U.S. Senate and wished him and his family the best in their continued service in the months and years ahead,” Cunningham said in a statement.
Cunningham was found in October to be exchanging sexual texts with a woman who is not his wife.
A member of the US Army Reserve, the military then launched an investigation into the affair.
Tillis has served as senator since 2014, and claimed victory on election night.
He issued his own statement after Cunningham’s, saying, "Earlier this afternoon, Cal Cunningham called me to offer his concession. This was a hard-fought campaign and I wish nothing but the best to Cal and his family going forward.
"I am incredibly humbled by the chance to serve the people of North Carolina in the United States Senate for six more years and I pledge to continue keeping my promises and delivering results.
“I know that my job is fighting for the jobs of the hardworking people of our state, which is why my first post-election priority will be defeating COVID-19 and getting the economy back on track. North Carolinians have a solid record of weathering storms and coming back stronger than ever. I am confident that we all can come together and meet this moment and am ready to get to work.”
