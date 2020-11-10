Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

“We are aware of the allegations made against LMPD officer, Brett Hankison who was a part of a rotating pool of off-duty police officers providing uniformed, off duty late night service to the St. Matthews area. We feel there is an obligation to provide a safe environment for guests as they enter and exit the venue and would never deliberately put the safety of our patrons at risk especially by those contracted to serve and protect. We terminated our relationship with Officer Hankison in the spring and currently use internal security staff only. We find the allegations to be reprehensible, and our company does not tolerate abuse of power or discrimination in any form.”