Arrest made in Lancaster, S.C. bomb threats

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police have made an arrest following a bomb threat at a Zaxby’s restaurant on Friday.
Officers responded to the Zaxby’s on Highway 9 Bypass West in Lancaster, S.C. just before 9 a.m. Everyone was evacuated and officers searched the area, but nothing was found.
Another call about a bomb threat came in around 10:45 a.m. Officers were still on scene and again, nothing was found.
Police have determined Sheniqua Andrea Cunningham, 38, of Lancaster, called in both bomb threats to 911, stating that a previous Zaxby’s employee had made the threats. Cunningham later admitted to investigators that the information was false.
She was arrested the same day, and charged with two counts of making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.
