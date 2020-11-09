Toyota of N Charlotte talks classic car restoration: Is it worth it?

What shape is your classic Toyota car currently in? Is it bare bones? Does it have a lot of rust? Is it missing key components like an engine or chassis? If so, the car won’t cost much to buy but you’ll likely have to put a lot of money into it to get it up and running. On the other hand, if you buy a N Charlotte Toyota that’s only missing a few things, it’ll cost more upfront to buy but you won’t have to spend as much getting it to where it needs to be.