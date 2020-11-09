Toyota of N Charlotte talks classic car restoration: Is it worth it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to your next ride, are you going to buy new, used, or take on a restoration project? Believe it or not, taking on a classic Toyota restoration is more common than you think. Many people take this route because not only will they have a great vehicle at the end, but they’ll also have a passion project to keep them busy for a while.
Which questions should you ask yourself before restoring a classic Toyota?
That being said, taking on a classic Toyota car restoration - or any car restoration, for that matter - is nothing to take lightly. Restorations require a ton of patience, a good amount of time and money, and the know-how when it comes to putting a car back together (or at least a trusted mechanic to do the work for you). That’s why it’s critical that you know what you’re getting into before you actually dive in. Toyota of N Charlotte is here with questions to ask yourself before you take on a classic Toyota restoration.
Question #1: What am I going to use the car for?
What will you use your finished product for? If you’re going to sell it, you need to ensure that you’re actually going to make a profit after all the spending you’re going to be doing for parts and possibly labor. Make sure you draw up a budget and decide how much you’re going to sell the car for so you can ensure you won’t come out in the red.
If you’re going to keep the car for yourself, how often will you drive it? Every day or just once in a while? If it’s going to be an everyday car, you might want to consider upgrading some car parts for efficiency, comfort, and safety.
Question #2: What shape is the car currently in?
What shape is your classic Toyota car currently in? Is it bare bones? Does it have a lot of rust? Is it missing key components like an engine or chassis? If so, the car won’t cost much to buy but you’ll likely have to put a lot of money into it to get it up and running. On the other hand, if you buy a N Charlotte Toyota that’s only missing a few things, it’ll cost more upfront to buy but you won’t have to spend as much getting it to where it needs to be.
Question #3: How much will car parts cost?
One thing to keep in mind is that the rarer the car, the harder it is to find the parts. And that means they’re more expensive, too. Make a list of all the car parts you need and ensure that you can purchase them, install them, AND stick to your budget.
