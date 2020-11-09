S.C. deputy resigns after ‘offensive, derogatory’ social media post

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County officer resigned after sharing a social media post deputies say was “offensive and derogatory.”
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced the officer’s resignation Monday. Deputies say the officer’s social media post concerned some parents and students.
“We thoroughly reviewed and investigated the incident, corrective action was taken, and the situation has been resolved,” The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said. “Going forward, the department will provide additional diversity and inclusion training in the workplace.”
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is not indicative of its department.
“As law enforcement officers, it is our responsibility and top priority to provide a safe and secure environment for all the citizens of Chesterfield County, and the welfare of our children is of the utmost importance,” deputies say. “This incident is not indicative of our department. At CCSO, our policies are designed to promote fairness and respect for everyone. We encourage officers to engage in thoughtful dialogue regarding diversity and inclusion. Our goal is to provide a diverse environment of inclusion where everyone feels respected and valued.”
No additional details were provided surrounding the social media post. The name of the officer involved was not provided.
