S.C. deputy resigns after ‘offensive, derogatory’ social media post

“As law enforcement officers, it is our responsibility and top priority to provide a safe and secure environment for all the citizens of Chesterfield County, and the welfare of our children is of the utmost importance,” deputies say. “This incident is not indicative of our department. At CCSO, our policies are designed to promote fairness and respect for everyone. We encourage officers to engage in thoughtful dialogue regarding diversity and inclusion. Our goal is to provide a diverse environment of inclusion where everyone feels respected and valued.”