Police looking for suspect in Lake Norman RV Resort arson

Person of interest identified in arson case
By WBTV Web Staff | November 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 5:56 PM

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jonathon Daniel Belk.

[ Arson suspect catches self on fire, accused of setting fire to Catawba County business ]

Belk, a former employee of Lake Norman RV Resort, is considered a person of interest in an arson investigation at the resort.

Belk is a Black male who is approximately 6′4″ in height and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He is believed to be a resident of South Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.