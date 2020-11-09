Police looking for suspect in Lake Norman RV Resort arson

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jonathon Daniel Belk.
Belk, a former employee of Lake Norman RV Resort, is considered a person of interest in an arson investigation at the resort.
Belk is a Black male who is approximately 6′4″ in height and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He is believed to be a resident of South Carolina.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
