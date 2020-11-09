Person killed in head-on collision in York County

Person killed in head-on collision in York County
By WBTV Web Staff | November 9, 2020 at 11:33 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 11:33 PM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person died in a head-on collision Monday evening in York County.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. on South Carolina 49 three miles south of Lake Wylie.

Troopers say the driver of a 2020 Nissan crossed the center line and crashed into a 2003 Volkswagon. The driver of the Volkswagon was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene, according to troopers. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Atrium Health Main in Charlotte. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other information was provided.

