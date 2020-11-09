Man accused of firing nearly a dozen shots into occupied car in Rowan County

Man accused of firing nearly a dozen shots into occupied car in Rowan County
Tony Ray Shelton (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | November 9, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 12:03 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Pender County is in the Rowan County Detention Center, charged with firing nearly a dozen shots into an occupied car.

Tony Ray Shelton Jr., 35, of Burgaw, was charged with a felony count of discharging a weapon on occupied property, a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property.

According to the report, Shelton fired 11 rounds from a handgun into an occupied Nissan Versa parked at 3425 NC 801 in Woodleaf. Two other vehicles were also damaged.

No one was injured.

Shelton is being held under a bond of $73,500.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.