Man accused of firing nearly a dozen shots into occupied car in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Pender County is in the Rowan County Detention Center, charged with firing nearly a dozen shots into an occupied car.
Tony Ray Shelton Jr., 35, of Burgaw, was charged with a felony count of discharging a weapon on occupied property, a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property.
According to the report, Shelton fired 11 rounds from a handgun into an occupied Nissan Versa parked at 3425 NC 801 in Woodleaf. Two other vehicles were also damaged.
No one was injured.
Shelton is being held under a bond of $73,500.
