One more nice day before rain returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you enjoyed the weekend, you’ll love today!
Under partly cloudy skies, we’ll run back up into the unseasonal 70s again this afternoon. The humidity level will be quite noticeable given the time of year; however, rain chances will remain low.
With high pressure now off the coast, more clouds will stream in from the east tonight and the humidity level will remain elevated as we only fall back to near 60°. There may even be a few showers that break out in the mountains and foothills.
Beyond Tuesday, the forecast becomes quite complicated, but here’s what I feel confident about: There is no cold air in sight, so the trend of warmer-than-average temperatures – both by day and at night – will continue all week long as the rain chances will steadily rise as tropical moisture from the south gets drawn northward during the midweek period.
With high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast and Tropical Storm Eta swirling around the Gulf of Mexico, a steady feed of moisture will lead to periods of heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday, both First Alert Days. By the time the heaviest rain pulls away, much of the WBTV viewing area could receive two to three inches, which could lead to flash flooding in some neighborhoods.
Here’s where there’s much less certainty: The official National Hurricane Center forecast strengthens Eta into a hurricane yet again and then sends it toward the Florida Big Bend late in the week.
It should be noted, however, many long-range models drift Eta way westward toward Texas! So, there’s little that is certain about the forecast beyond Friday. Locally, we should dry out appreciably for most of Friday and Saturday, but that part of the forecast is highly susceptible to change because of what was mentioned above, and so adjustments, based on where Eta eventually goes may have to be made. Stay tuned!
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
