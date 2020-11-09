Need Help? Join the Virtual Job Fair November 12

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking for new employees during a pandemic can be tricky. Thankfully, there’s a free virtual career fair to help Rowan County employers on November 12.
The Rowan EDC, along with the Centralina Workforce Development Board and other workforce development partners is sponsoring a free virtual career fair on Thursday, November 12 from 8:00 am until 6:00 pm.
Employers are able to customize a virtual hiring booth to showcase their company and available positions, connect via chat or zoom with candidates on the event day and access resumes for registered candidates.
Some of the employers confirmed for the event include Rowan-Salisbury School System, Bonney Staffing Center, Walk-On Products, Inc., Gildan Yarns, Chewy, Custom Golf Car Supply, City of Salisbury, Great Wolf Lodge, Imperial Brown, DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation, Randstad Inhouse Services, UFP Salisbury, LLC, Freshouse, and Powerhouse Recycling.
There is no cost to employers to register. To register, contact Anna Lu Wilson at the Centralina Workforce Development Board at 704-385-4790 or email her at alwilson@centralina.org. You may also register online here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.