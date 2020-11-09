Gordon Joseloff, longtime CBS News journalist, dies at 75

“As someone who grew up in Westport, it has been a special honor and privilege to serve my fellow citizens for two terms as the chief elected official,” Joseloff said in a statement announcing his decision not to run for re-election. “I am deeply indebted for the confidence shown in me. The challenges have been great, but the rewards have been even greater in the town I proudly call home. I look forward to spending more time with family, taking some time off, and pursuing other opportunities.”