Fort Mill police searching for car involved in shooting during road rage incident

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of shooting at a car during an apparent road rage incident.
Police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Monday in the area of I-77 southbound and the exit ramp to Highway 160.
Officers say a woman called police to report that a female driving a black Nissan Altima fired one shot into her car. She said the bullet passed behind her driver’s seat and into the passenger side of the car.
The woman told police she had exited onto the ramp, intending to turn west on Highway 160, when she noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed.
Police said the woman slowed down and tapped her brakes in an effort to warn the approaching vehicle that traffic was stopped ahead. At that time, the shooter pulled up next to her and words were exchanged.
Police said that as the woman put her window back up to avoid further confrontation and she heard one gunshot.
The shooter then took off on Highway 160.
The woman took a video of the shooter and her car and called the police.
Initial investigation revealed that the “temporary” tag that was displayed on the suspect’s vehicle, appears to not be a legitimate tag.
Anyone with information can contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.
