First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday as widespread rain develops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower will be possible tonight, with patchy fog to a mist overnight. Tuesday morning low temperatures will vary from around 60 degrees in the piedmont, to lower 50s for the mountains.
Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few rain showers possible during the day. Scattered rain has a better chance for developing late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Tuesday afternoon will remain mild, with high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, to lower 60s for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for midweek, as widespread rain is expected to develop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with widely scattered rain showers lingering into Thursday. A few strong storms are possible, yet heavy rainfall looks to be the biggest issue for now. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain mild for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.
A few rain showers are expected to linger for Friday and the weekend, yet drier weather is expected to develop overall. Friday will stay mild, with high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.
Cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, with isolated rain possible.
Rain chances for Friday and the weekend will really be impacted on Tropical Storm Eta’s exact track. At this point, the WBTV area is not expected to be directly hit by Eta, yet tropical moisture flowing into the region, is what will be causing our rain chances. Tropical Storm Eta is expected to linger in the eastern Gulf of Mexico through the work week, moving toward the Florida panhandle by the start of the weekend. Eta is a tropical storm at this time, yet it could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday. Eta is forecasted to be a tropical storm as it makes landfall around the Florida panhandle coast by early Saturday.
There is another weather disturbance in the Central Atlantic, that may develop into a tropical or sub-tropical storm in the next 24 to 48 hours. If needed, the next name for the 2020 Atlantic season is “Theta.”
Stay weather aware this week.
-- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.