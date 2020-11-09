First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday as widespread rain develops

Rain chances for Friday and the weekend will really be impacted on Tropical Storm Eta’s exact track. At this point, the WBTV area is not expected to be directly hit by Eta, yet tropical moisture flowing into the region, is what will be causing our rain chances. Tropical Storm Eta is expected to linger in the eastern Gulf of Mexico through the work week, moving toward the Florida panhandle by the start of the weekend. Eta is a tropical storm at this time, yet it could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday. Eta is forecasted to be a tropical storm as it makes landfall around the Florida panhandle coast by early Saturday.