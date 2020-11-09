Dry, sunny streak coming to an end with midweek spike in rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Savor the sunshine while it lasts, because it won’t stick around much longer as wet weather will dominant the forecast in the days to come.
Highs will ascend to the upper 70s across the Charlotte Metro area this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. As tropical moisture in evades the region, a few stray showers aren’t out of the question during the latter half of the day. But mostly dry conditions will be rule rather than the exception. The arrival of more clouds overnight will keep temperatures in the low 60s.
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, but high temperature will remain well above average in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers especially along the escarpment at any point during the day, however, a deeper fetch of tropical Atlantic moisture will move in by Tuesday evening and will persist through Wednesday into Thursday.
A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as there will be higher chances for locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding across the WBTV viewing area.
The remnants of Eta will join forces with an incoming cold front later in the week, however, the timing and the impacts are highly dependent on Eta’s track.
Currently, Tropical Storm Eta is located just southwest of the Florida Keys where it continues to produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The latest forecast track shows that Eta will move further away from the Florida Keys and South Florida as the days going and will remain over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Wednesday. Gradual movement forward the northeast by Thursday could lead to another landfall along the Florida Panhandle before the week is over.
Despite the surge in wet weather over the next few days temperatures will climb into the 70s through Friday before falling to the mid to upper 60s next weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
