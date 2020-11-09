Concord man wins $100K with scratch-off ticket

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man saw his $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket reveal a $100,000 prize.
Junior Kelly purchased his winning ticket from the Hometown Mark on Kannapolis Highway in Concord.
Kelly claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education.
