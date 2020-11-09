CMS reports names of specific schools with COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the district will now publicly report how many COVID-19 cases there are in specific schools.
This comes as CMS reports higher cases numbers for students and staff. New numbers just Monday report 11 new student and 29 new staff members among COVID-19 cases. That’s five more student cases and eight more staff cases than the week before.
The numbers also now include K-5, since they have now returned to in-person learning.
This is something parents and teachers have asked for from the district, especially since more students started to go back into the classroom after months of remote learning.
The change means CMS parents and staff can now go online to CMS’s website and check to see if their child’s school has a positive case of COVID-19. You can find that site here.
Here is the breakdown of schools that are reporting new positive cases among students. There are 10 schools on this list, and they all have at least one positive case.
SCHOOLS WHERE THERE ARE NEW POSITIVE STUDENT CASES:
- Alexander Graham Middle
- Bruns Academy
- Butler High
- Joseph W. Grier Academy
- Long Creek Elementary
- Paw Creek Elementary
- Piney Grove Elementary
- Thomasboro Academy
- Westerly Hills Academy
- Winding Springs Elementary
Now lets show you schools that are reporting positive staff cases. There are 18 schools on this list, and each ranges from having anywhere between one to three positive cases. CMS also says there are six other district sites that have positive staff cases.
SCHOOLS WHERE THERE ARE NEW POSITIVE STAFF CASES:
- Barnette Elementary
- Billingsville Elementary
- Charlotte East Language Academy
- Coulwood Middle
- Davidson K–8
- Highland Renaissance Academy
- Huntersville Elementary
- Idlewild Elementary
- Lake Wylie Elementary
- McClintock Middle
- Northridge Middle
- Rea Farms STEAM Academy
- Southwest Middle
- Sterling Elementary
- Thomasboro Academy
- Torrence Creek Elementary
- Tuckaseegee Elementary
- Whitewater Academy
“My biggest question is, is it school spread? Or is it brought in from outside?," says Kemp. “Its definitely interesting to look at.”
Kemp’s son just went back for in-person learning with the elementary school students, last week.
“I’ve never seen smiles so big on their faces.”
Kemp and thousands of other CMS parents say its useful to have a new tool they can use to track if anyone’s test positive for the coronavirus, in their kid’s school.
CMS says they do not believe students and staff are testing positive because they are back inside the classroom.
They say students are staff and getting sick from circumstances outside of the school.
