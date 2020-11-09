Charlotte organization responds to homicide scenes to help support grieving families, in need of donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When a person is killed in Charlotte, police officers, an ambulance, even sometimes a city leader, respond to the scene.
But behind the yellow tape are the victim’s families, who also rush to the scene when they hear the news.
Now, the leader of the organization “Take Back Our Hoods” is responding to the homicide scenes as well to start giving comfort to the families as soon as possible.
Lucille Puckett with “Take Back Our Hoods” says, too often, families rush to the crime scenes without a jacket or any water.
“I went to a couple homicide scenes," said Puckett. "When they get the call, they run out to the scene any type of way. With clothes, without clothes, with shoes without shoes.”
As Puckett went to more and more crime scenes, she realized she didn’t always have the right supplies to help comfort the families at the scene and that’s why she started collecting donations.
Packed inside her trunk are multiple fold-up chairs, blankets, snacks, umbrellas and ponchos - all ready to be given out to families in need.
She says the need for these kinds of donations are unfortunate and point to a growing problem in Charlotte when it comes to violent crime.
“Another family to comfort, another family hurt,” Puckett said on a Facebook livestream from the 99th homicide crime scene. “Just ask for everybody’s prayers to be with this family.”
Puckett says she understands the need for support after losing her son in 2016 to gun violence. She says 2020 has been a painful reminder of that.
“I’m sad in reference to respond to these homicide, to have this as a need. There’s so many other needs in our community, affordable housing, food and clothes. It just breaks my heart over and over again," she said.
And with every snack she passes out or blanket she throws over a shoulder, Puckett hopes the act of kindness prevents a future crime. She says being out in the community and talking with young people and their families, she hopes to stop any retaliation from happening.
“If there’s a confrontation or beef or something that’s going on, sometimes just having a positive ear to listen," Puckett said. "Maybe not even say anything, maybe a smile or a hug or something can save a life.”
If you’d like to donate, you can reach the organization “Take Back Our Hoods” by calling 980-522-8171.
You can also reach out to Lucille Puckett on Facebook to find out how to donate items or donate money to the cause.
