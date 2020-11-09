Charlotte doctor weighs in on Pfizer announcement, Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that early results suggest its vaccine may be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.
In an interview last month, Dr. John Fleming, from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said once a vaccine gets the green light, it will be available quickly.
“Because of Operation Warp speed, these companies have been manufacturing the vaccine while they’re developing it and testing it," Dr. Fleming told WBTV.
Dr. David Callaway, the Director of Operational and Disaster Medicine from Atrium Health, says this is good news, but it’s still early.
“The scientific process is, we get results, we reevaluate them and then we go on and try to validate them so we know they are safe and effective," Dr. Callaway said. "I’m looking forward to seeing what comes out of more data as more people get the vaccine.”
He is also encouraged by a new COVID-19 plan unveiled by President-Elect Joe Biden.
“It doesn’t matter who you voted for," President-Elect Joe Biden said in a speech Monday. "We are Americans and our country is under threat.”
His seven-point strategy focuses on access to regular, reliable free testing, fixing PPE problems, clear guidance for communities, equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines, protecting older Americans and others at high risk, rebuilding and expanding defenses to prevent pandemic threats and mask mandates.
Those mask mandates would mean every governor making it mandatory in their state and local authorities supporting it.
“I think everyone should be wearing masks," Dr. Calloway said. "I think there are strategies we have shown to be very effective, especially in a purple state like North Carolina. When I treat a patient, doesn’t matter if they’re Democrat or Republican, they are a patient.”
The Biden-Harris transition team also announced a new advisory board.
Dr. Callaway says he believes the fact that two leaders on the board also served under President Trump, shows he is putting country over party.
