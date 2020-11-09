Catawba College names 2020 Black Alumni Pioneer Award recipients

Hill, of Oak Park, IL, played five seasons in the National Football League for the Buffalo Bills, the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints, and the Miami Dolphins from1970 to 1976. At Catawba, he earned Most Valuable Player honors in 1968 and 1970. He made the All-Carolinas Conference Team for two years. He remains Catawba’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards and punt returns and is second in kickoff return yardage. In high school, he played three sports for Atkins High School in Winston-Salem and was All City and All State in 1964 and 1965. In 2010, he was inducted into the Atkins High School Sports Hall of Fame. After his sports career, he spent more than three decades employed by an Illinois lumber company.