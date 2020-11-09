9 cars damaged in pursuit that began in Rockwell, ended with crash in downtown Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A law enforcement pursuit that began in Rockwell ended in a crash in downtown Salisbury on Monday night.
Officials said a deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop at around 7 p.m. in Rockwell. Deputies were in the 10,000 block of Highway 52 looking for a person listed as a fugitive from justice.
Deputies saw a dark gray 2009 Infiniti and attempted to stop the car for an equipment violation.
Instead of stopping, the suspect, now identified as Jeffery Warren Reed, Jr., 26, of Salisbury, sped away.
Reed led deputies and Rockwell police through Granite Quarry and into Salisbury. Salisbury Police officers then assisted.
According to witnesses, eight cars were stopped on East Innes Street at the intersection with Depot Street. The driver of the Infiniti attempted to go in between the cars, striking all eight and causing varying amounts of damage to each car.
“We were just sitting at this stoplight in this intersection,” said Craig Howell, a passenger in one of the cars that was struck. “We stopped at the light and heard sirens. I was looking out the front window, all of a sudden we started hearing bangs and realized there was a car trying to split two lanes of traffic coming up between us. Totally unexpected."
The Infiniti kept going, and ran over stop sticks that had been placed in the road near the square. The car came to a sliding, grinding halt in the 100 block of West Innes Street. Reed and two other people from the car were taken into custody.
Reed is charged with a felony count of failure to appear, two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear, felony flee to elude arrest, and eight counts of hit and run with property damage. He is also wanted on other warrants in Cabarrus and Rowan. He is being held under a bond of $153,000.
A passenger in the car, Thomas Jeffrey Kistler, was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
