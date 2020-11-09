Candy Cane Train offered weekends in November and December at the N.C. Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum offers the Candy Cane Train, a fun and festive holiday-themed day time train ride and activities, weekends Nov. 21 through Dec. 20. The train ride will be decorated for the season and each rider will receive a candy cane. This safe family event will allow for social distancing and train rides are limited to 30% capacity, with one-way movement through passenger cars.
The train will take visitors on a from-the-rails tour of the historic site’s 60 acres, featuring structures dating back to 1896, from the days when the property was Southern Railway’s largest steam locomotive repair facility in the southeast.
Following the train ride, visitors can enjoy hot chocolate and prepackaged cookies in the 1905 Back Shop. This area will be decorated for the season with music, a touchless model train operated by waving your hand and more. A special Christmas edition of our I SPY kids map will be available, with Christmas movie viewing in Storehouse No. 3. Kids can bring their letter to Santa to drop off in our North Pole mailbox. Postcards will also be available for kids to mail from home.
The Candy Cane Train will be available Nov. 21-22, 27-29 and Dec. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20. Hot chocolate and cookies and all activities are included with your admission only and admission plus train ride tickets on Candy Cane Train event days. Rides are offered from 10am to 3pm Friday, Nov. 27, 10am to 3pm on all Saturdays, and from 1 – 3pm on all Sundays.
Admission + Train ride tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for Senior/Military and $10 for children 3-12. Ages 2 and under who will ride on the lap of a parent or guardian are free. Admission only tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for Senior/Military and $5 for children 3-12. Ages 2 and under are free. Advance purchase is
recommended due to capacity limitations aboard the train. Tickets are available by visiting www.nctrans.org and clicking on “Events.”
In accordance with COVID-19 considerations and health orders, cloth face masks are required on the train, in exhibit buildings, in the Gift Station, and anywhere social distancing of at least six feet is not possible. Enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented on the train and throughout the site. Museum capacity is limited to 50% of full occupancy. Also In accordance with CDC and other guidelines, access to some areas and exhibits will be limited or restricted. The museum is walking intensive and involves entering and exiting several buildings and outside areas. Visitors with mobility issues are encouraged to bring their own wheelchairs, walkers, etc., as required.
Remember the 3 W’s! Wear. Wait. Wash: Wear a cloth face covering. Wait at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
