Candy Cane Train offered weekends in November and December at the N.C. Transportation Museum

In accordance with COVID-19 considerations and health orders, cloth face masks are required on the train, in exhibit buildings, in the Gift Station, and anywhere social distancing of at least six feet is not possible. Enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented on the train and throughout the site. Museum capacity is limited to 50% of full occupancy. Also In accordance with CDC and other guidelines, access to some areas and exhibits will be limited or restricted. The museum is walking intensive and involves entering and exiting several buildings and outside areas. Visitors with mobility issues are encouraged to bring their own wheelchairs, walkers, etc., as required.