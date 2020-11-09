Board won’t investigate grieving brother’s complaint about doctor’s prescription practices

“It’s just been the Board’s experience that five cases is generally enough to give insight into practice patterns and overall safety of care. In a case where the primary concern is treatment of chronic pain, the Board would select a representative sample of chronic pain patients to give insight into the licensee’s management of chronic pain,” Brinkley said. “In the case you are interested in, all five of the cases came back below accepted standards of care. When this is the case, there generally is no imperative to continue confirming substandard practice with the addition of additional patient records.”