After another close loss, the Carolina Panthers continue to learn the hard lessons of how to win close games in the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers went toe to toe with Kansas City yesterday, but for the 4th straight week, they lost a close game where they had the ball on their final drive to tie or win the game.
“It’s frustrating when you don’t win those close games,” said Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
It is frustrating, but head coach Matt Rhule wants his team to channel this energy into something positive.
“I want it to make them mad,” said coach. “I want us to have an edge. I think if we continue to have an edge, we have a chance to win every week. We have a chance to win down the stretch.”
But winning down the stretch is something this team is still learning how to do.
Yesterday, they did a lot of good things to possibly pull off the upset of the defending champs. They didn’t have a turnover. They won the time of possession battle. They went a perfect 4 for 4 in the red zone. They also went flawless on 4th down as well as they were 3 for 3.
Clearly they passed that part of the test.
But for all the positive that they did, they get a F when it comes to penalties as they had 12. Probably the biggest reason the upset went by the wayside.
So, class remains in session this week for this team as they continue to learn the hard lessons on how to win close games in the NFL. This week, coach is trying to get his guys to control that urge to want to make every play and just focus on their individual jobs.
“A lot of times, guys want to win so badly, that they play outside of themselves and outside the system and we end up doing silly things,” said coach. “When you don’t try to do too much, when you finally calm down, you realize hey I’m a good enough player. I can just stay inside the system. I can stay inside myself and that’s when the winning really starts.”
We will see if this young team learns this lesson this coming Sunday when they host Tampa Bay.
