16-year-old killed in north Charlotte shooting, city reaches 104 homicides in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a shooting Saturday night in north Charlotte.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Orchard Trace Lane near the Family Dollar.
Police say 16-year-old Ruben Contreras died at the scene.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are conducting a homicide investigation.
This is the second deadly shooting in Charlotte in less than 24 hours.
This is the 104th homicide of 2020. Charlotte had 103 homicides in 2019.
There were 87 homicides at this point last year.
No other information was provided.
