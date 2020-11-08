Woman robbed at knife point at Catawba gas station

Police are investigating a knife-point robbery in Catawba. (Source: Associated Press)
November 8, 2020

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual they say robbed a woman at knife point today.

Around 10:15 a.m., a woman entered the Valero off Oxford School Road in Catawba and when she came out, a man demanded her car keys and threatened her with a knife.

There were no injuries reported.

Details of the suspect were limited, but he’s believed to be a white male with dark hair, middle aged.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, 828-464-3112.

