SCGOP: ‘The election is not over’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Republican Party released a statement on the state of the presidential race in response to Joe Biden being declared President-elect.
The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidency Saturday.
SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick responded saying, “Right now, the election is not over yet.”
He says President Trump’s campaign has made it clear they’re investigating allegations of voting irregularities and fraud.
“All legal votes should be counted, illegal votes should not," said McKissick. "The legal battles will continue into next week. A winner will be decided after they conclude and the country should wait on those results.”
