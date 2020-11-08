Missing 10-year-old Charlotte boy found, reunited with family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a 10-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found.
Police say Levi Carpenter was last seen walking around noon Sunday in the area of W. Sugar Creek Road.
Later that evening, police say Carpenter was located and was reunited with his family.
Carpenter was last seen wearing a gray and black pinstriped shirt, black sweat shorts and black Jordan shoes.
He is described as a black male, 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He has a brown and black high-top haircut and brown eyes.
