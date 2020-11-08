Man arrested after robberies, multi-county chase starting in Catawba County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of armed robberies that led to a multi-county chase that started in Catawba County.
Catawba County deputies charged 39-year-old Keith Allen Willis Jr. with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Deputies say Willis was arrested following a pursuit from Catawba County into Alexander County after he was accused of committing two robberies -- stealing two vehicles and attempting to steal a third -- in Catawba County between Friday and Sunday.
Police said the thief, who was identified as Wills, stole a truck from a business in Hickory on Friday. He took that truck to a gas station in the Town of Catawba where he attempted to steal a car from a man in the parking lot. Deputies say the man fought the thief off.
Deputies say Willis, armed with a knife, approached a woman at a gas station near Oxford School Road and I-40 in Catawba County and stole her car.
Deputies said they were seeking warrants for Willis’s arrest when they saw him traveling in the stolen car Sunday morning.
Willis was pursued into Alexander County where he was caught and arrested.
