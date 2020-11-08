First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday as widespread rain develops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy fog and cool temperatures develop overnight, with Monday morning temperatures starting off in the 50s.
Monday will be another mild day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a spotty shower.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-60s in the mountains to mid-70s in the Piedmont.
Tuesday will be more of the same with high temperatures in the mid-70s with a slightly better chance for scattered rain developing through the day.
A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, as widespread rain develops for the Carolinas.
A few strong storms will be possible as well.
The best chance for rain looks to be Wednesday and Thursday, yet scattered rain is likely to linger for Friday and Saturday.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees by the weekend.
Tropical Storm Eta will move across the Florida Keys overnight and is expected to become a hurricane by Monday.
Eta will slowly meander in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this week, staying offshore of Florida, and head toward the Northern half of Florida by Friday.
Stay weather aware this week.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
