Eta moves over the Florida Keys, expected to strengthen back to a hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eta is currently a tropical storm with winds of 65 mph and is moving to the northwest at 14 mph.
On its current path, Eta is expected to move over the Florida Keys into early Monday and strengthen back to a hurricane by early Tuesday as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Eta will stay well offshore on the Gulf Coast side of Florida as it slowly moves to the north to northeast.
The forecast path for Eta has it moving over Jacksonville, Florida by Friday afternoon and evening.
Eta will bring heavy rainfall to parts of Southern Florida where 6 inches or more of rain may occur.
At this point, Eta does not look to directly move over the WBTV viewing area, however, tropical moisture will continue to move into the Carolinas.
A First Alert is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday with widespread rain expected, which may be heavy at times.
Parts of the Southern Florida coast may also experience storm surge of two to four feet along with the chance for a few spin-up tornadoes.
