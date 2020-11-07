Deputies investigate after officers shot at, body found in backyard in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death following a four and a half-hour standoff and officers being shot at in York County.
Deputies were called to a home on Ton Hunter Road where a person had reportedly trespassed around 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The alleged trespasser was identified as Prince Demario Barber, who returned to his home on Marshal Road. As deputies arrived, Barber shot at the deputies, and one deputy returned gunfire.
The deputy was injured, but not seriously.
Just after 12:30 p.m., negotiators convinced Barber to surrender. Deputies then found a body in the backyard.
York County deputies and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.
“We are thankful that this incident was resolved peacefully and without great harm to our officers or the suspect,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and our officers.”
Deputies have not said in charges have been filed against Barber.
No other information was provided.
Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.