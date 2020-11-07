Victim identified in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The victim in a Friday night shooting near the UNC Charlotte campus has been identified by police as 23-year-old Xavier Adams.
The incident happened on Campus Walk Lane shortly before 7:30 p.m. Officials arrived to find that the victim, later identified as Adams, was transported by a private vehicle to Atrium Health University, where he was pronounced dead.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, or any possible arrests.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Adams' family has been notified of his death.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.