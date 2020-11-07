Police arrest man in connection with deadly Rock Hill bar shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police have arrested a man accused of shooting four people at a bar early Saturday morning.
Shawn David Durham, of Rock Hill, is facing charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearms during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
Officers responded to a shooting at 12:23 a.m. Saturday at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road. They say four people were shot and driven to Piedmont Medical Center in personal cars. A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were treated and released with minor injuries from the shooting. Police say a 25-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries.
A 30-year-old man, identified by police as 30-year-old Lamarcus Colvin, died in the shooting.
Durham was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lexington, N.C. Monday and taken into custody. He is being held in the Davidson County Jail.
Investigators haven’t revealed a possible motive for the shooting.
