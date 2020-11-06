UNC Charlotte postpones weekend football game due to COVID-19 cluster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte postponed its football game on Saturday after positive COVID-19 tests with the program, the athletics department said.
The 49ers were scheduled to play at Middle Tennessee this weekend.
The athletics department said that a cluster of seven cases of COVID-19 involved student-athletes and staff with the football team.
University officials said the positive cases were discovered through self-reporting of symptoms by individuals and regular testing required by Conference USA.
Those who tested positive are in isolation with proper medical care, and the university’s contact tracing team is notifying any affected members of the UNC Charlotte community to begin quarantine.
“We are extremely disappointed to have to postpone our game at Middle Tennessee,” UNC Charlotte Athletics Director Mike Hill said. “Our coaching staff and players were looking forward to the Conference USA matchup. The health and safety of everyone involved, however, remains the top priority during these challenging times.”
UNC Charlotte is working with Conference USA and Middle Tennessee in an effort to reschedule.
The 49ers have had to cancel or postpone two other games this year.
